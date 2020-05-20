Living in the Twilight Zone is a common feeling these days as the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed everyone’s way of life. The Good Life magazine, typically a senior living publication, has recently transitioned into being a publication for families. Published quarterly, the magazine will feature a one-tank trip story as well as some fun things and events to do with family and friends.
Enter the virus. I’ll spare you the details of deadlines and story shifts that have taken place but suffice to say the final version has been changed about four times. It’s difficult to write about events when, well there are no events to write about and it’s more socially responsible to just stay home.
We still wanted to bring everyone some uplifting stories and talk about a few of the good things in life right now.
We are featuring a One Tank Trip story about all the awesome things to do over in Shreveport, once things return to a little bit more normal. There’s the boardwalk, the aquarium and Sci-port, all things to look forward to hopefully this summer. Being new to the area, the aquarium is definitely on my list of things to do. See page 10 for more details.
As spring has sprung and we are moving towards summer, gardening is proving to be not only a welcome respite out of the house, but also a way to grow your own produce and make some memories with families and friends. Sarah Palmer and her family have turned to gardening as a way to grow their own food in raised beds and Suzanne Carter showcases her love of flowers with gardening.
Throughout the pandemic, locals and businesses have been there to support each other. Whether by chalk drawings, hunts for bears or utilizing area restaurants to provide food for front line workers, the community has pulled together. I enjoyed going back and looking at all the good things our business community has been involved in. I invite you to look at ‘One Good Thing: Love shown to businesses in all kinds of ways,” on page 4`.
Businesses aren’t the only ones that are being shown support. As the virus has complicated life, masks have become part of the every day norm. Far and wide individuals and groups have been busy as bees sewing masks to help front line works and just general members of the population by offering some measure of protection. Their efforts are appreciated. Read their stories on page 13.
As life has moved along in the pandemic, it has become increasingly important to me to remember this time period. I simply don’t want to forget. I’ve done this a couple of ways, one with a personal photo essay I’m working on and the other is all the good things I’ve seen. It’s easy to let the darkness take over when you’re isolated, but the good things are there, you just have to look for them.
Here are some of the things I’ve seen and we have covered quite a few of them in our newspapers: anonymous chalk drawings supporting local businesses, community members putting out teddy bears and Easter eggs for kids to count, curbside library book check outs, drive-thru Easter bunny visits for kids, pages dedicated in newspaper for kids to color, drive-up birthday parties, drive-by visits to nursing home patients, tic-tac-toe on nursing home windows with elderly patients and hungry hungry hippo, meals donated to first responders and health care workers, families spending time together outdoors flying kites and riding bicycles and beautiful spring flowers that people are taking the time to enjoy.
Here’s looking to a hopefully bright future with a little less virus-speak for the next publication of The Good Life.