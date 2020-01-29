City needs to seek real public input
I looked forward to the meeting of the Marshall City Commissioners this past Thursday, January 23 when I understood public comments on the downtown redevelopment plan would be heard and responded to. I was extremely disappointed in the results. The specific agenda item was Item “6”, “Public Hearing” the purpose to “Conduct a public hearing and respond as necessary regarding the Downtown Redevelopment Plan”. Five people spoke during the earlier Citizens Comments part of the agenda. Some comments supported the plan or aspects of the plan and some spoke in opposition to parts of the plan.
City Manager Rohr introduced item No. 6 briefly saying that he didn’t want to get into a lot of the discussion and that the plan was originally presented was an introduction and that there would be items further developed and elements dropped as part of the process. He went on to say that this is a process and the city will continue to collect information on aspects of the plan. Mr. Rohr referenced some of the public comments and admonished those making the comments by suggesting that they should read the plan first. He then addressed in more detail several of the comments that questioned the effect of the plan on available parking.
And that was it. No additional comments on the progress of the plan; no further comments on the details of the plan; no additional information on priorities; no information on timing or funding; no additional information on the involvement of other stake holders. That was it.
Mayor Terri Brown then asked for public comments but before anyone could collect their thoughts, she closed the comment period in less than 4 seconds. Four Seconds! There had been no response to any of the specific comments, and the lack of specific responses to comments was pointed out by Commissioner Larry Hurta a few minutes later when he asked if the comment period could be reopened, and he was told it could not be reopened. It was obvious there was public interest in asking questions, and a desire to get responses to questions and comments; for over an hour, while the commission met in executive session, several citizens talked further about aspects of the plan. It appeared to me that there was no real intent to provide additional information, to encourage public comment or to respond to any comments that might have been made.
As troubling as this is, my real concern is the overall process of involving the public in important development projects. The city manager said, “There is no way a plan this complicated could have been done … by consensus…” I suggest involving important stakeholders in the process early is not reaching consensus. Involving stakeholders will allow the city to address some of the controversial aspects of the plan and adjust the plan in the schematic stage rather than continue planning and expending funds. It would also have the benefit of developing support early in the project.
I hope the troubling example Thursday night will prove to be an anomaly an I look forward to not seeing something similar in the future.
Tony Crosby