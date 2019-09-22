WILEY COLLEGE — Wiley College President Herman J. Felton Jr. and his wife Katherine Felton kicked off their first Student Dinner series Sept. 15 at the president’s home on the university’s campus.
The event is a new tradition that is set to become an annual event. The dinner gives students the opportunity to engage in conversation with one another and with the Feltons in a relaxing environment.
No topic is off limits at the dinners, and the conversations cover a wide range of subjects, including their life and studies at Wiley College, as well as current events, news, and issues.
Dates for the dinners are not publicized until a few days before they are set to happen.
The Feltons will send out general invitations, and the first students to respond will be invited to come take part in the event.