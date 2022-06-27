Alpha Delta Kappa District V attends state convention

The Alpha Delta Kappa State Convention was held at the Westin Hotel in The Woodlands and was well represented by District V.
Pictured are Jodi Stark, 2022-2024 District V President; Patricia Harber, 2020-2022 District V President; Kristi Koonce; Janet Rowden; Johnna West; Debbie Stribling; Beverly Moss; Candy Richardson; Melinda McGee; and past International President Ann Hudson. Members of District V are from Carthage, Longview, Kilgore, Marshall, Sulphur Springs and Texarkana,
Alpha Delta Kappa is a fraternal organization made up of women educators all over the United States and Canada.