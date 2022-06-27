Alpha Delta Kappa District V attends state convention
Buy Now

The Alpha Delta Kappa State Convention was held at the Westin Hotel in The Woodlands and was well represented by District V.

Pictured are Jodi Stark, 2022-2024 District V President; Patricia Harber, 2020-2022 District V President; Kristi Koonce; Janet Rowden; Johnna West; Debbie Stribling; Beverly Moss; Candy Richardson; Melinda McGee; and past International President Ann Hudson. Members of District V are from Carthage, Longview, Kilgore, Marshall, Sulphur Springs and Texarkana,

Alpha Delta Kappa is a fraternal organization made up of women educators all over the United States and Canada.

 Special to the News Messenger

The Alpha Delta Kappa State Convention was held at the Westin Hotel in The Woodlands and was well represented by District V.

Pictured are Jodi Stark, 2022-2024 District V President; Patricia Harber, 2020-2022 District V President; Kristi Koonce; Janet Rowden; Johnna West; Debbie Stribling; Beverly Moss; Candy Richardson; Melinda McGee; and past International President Ann Hudson. Members of District V are from Carthage, Longview, Kilgore, Marshall, Sulphur Springs and Texarkana,

Alpha Delta Kappa is a fraternal organization made up of women educators all over the United States and Canada.

Recommended For You


Tags