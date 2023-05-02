Throughout May, the Area Agency on Aging of East Texas (AAA) is joining organizations across the nation to celebrate the seniors in our communities for Older Americans Month (OAM). The AAA will host four celebration events across East Texas at area senior centers and community centers focusing on aging unbound — how communities can combat stereotypes and explore diverse aging experiences.
OAM is a national initiative led by the Administration for Community Living. This year’s theme, Aging Unbound, offers an opportunity to explore a wide range of aging experiences and to promote the importance of enjoying independence and fulfillment by paving our own paths as we age.
“During Older Americans Month 2023, the AAA is excited to host a series of events across East Texas to highlight the senior community and showcase how we can assist our aging population. This year’s theme of ‘Aging Unbound’ reminds us to celebrate our seniors’ invaluable contributions and embrace aging’s limitless potential. These events will allow us to recognize and appreciate the unique talents, experiences and wisdom that our seniors bring to the table. We are committed to creating a society that values and respects our older citizens, and we hope to positively impact our seniors’ lives through these events. Let’s come together to honor and empower our seniors and demonstrate our commitment to their well-being,” said Aging Director Colleen Halliburton.
The following OAM celebration events are open to the public and will include food, fun, door prizes, and information on services available to East Texas seniors:
- May 4 at the Green Street Recreation Center, located at 814 S. Green St. in Longview, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- May 10 at the Emory Senior Center, located at 179 Doris Briggs Parkway in Emory, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- May 16 at the Douglass Alumni High School, located at 408 Terry St. in Pittsburg, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- May 30 at the Winkler Place Assisted Living, located at 513 N. Adams St. in Carthage, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The AAA serves as the region’s leader in advocating and providing various services, such as information and referral, benefits counseling, case management, health education classes, senior nutrition, housing repair, and support through the Ombudsman program for people in nursing and assisted living facilities. These services help older individuals live independent, meaningful, and dignified lives in their own homes and communities for as long as possible. Contact the AAA for questions about the events by calling (903) 218-6500.