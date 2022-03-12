Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players will continue auditions each Saturday and Sunday in March for casting two one-act comedies, with the roles calling for an all-female cast in both plays with ages that range from 20s to 60s and up.
One play is “Laundry and ‘Bourbon,” written by Texan James McLure, while the other is a play with an unknown author. Both depict a time in a woman’s life when “tradition” was the word.
Also being cast or considered for feature roles in the summer musical, ‘Oklahoma,” are quite a few male and female roles ranging in age from young pre-teens to those in their 60s and beyond. For these roles, one must be able to sing on key and move well, with experience being a plus. The Players produced this musical on an outdoor stage soon after their first musical in 1989 and are considering an outdoor production this time during the July 4th weekend.
According to Ms. Thomas, the theatre group really wants to produce this classic musical if at all possible since it has been over three years since the last one. She also said that casting is open to all ethnicities, and anyone cast in the show must be able to attend rehearsals up to three times a week. Rehearsals would begin in June at a location to be announced.
Anyone interested in getting a chance to “shine” on stage but cannot attend the scheduled audition times may call the director, Marcia Thomas, to arrange a special time by dialing (903) 665-8243 or (903) 926-2760.