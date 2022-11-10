Auditions for the upcoming holiday production of “It’s A Wonderful Life” by the Opera House Theatre Players will continue on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Parish Hall of the Episcopal Church in Jefferson at 2 p.m.
Needed are at least two men who will play multiple roles and possibly one young girl and one young boy about 8-12 yrs of age. According to the director Marcia Thomas, the play is actually a radio script of the beloved holiday story that was first done on radio in 1946, and the production will be done in period clothing with sound effects set up very much like it was done originally. She also said because it is a radio script in front of a “radio audience,” no memorizing of lines is necessary, though each actor will need to be very familiar with their character’s scripted lines.
“It’s A Wonderful Life” will be presented on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec 10 at the VFW building located on U.S. 59, and holiday treats will be available to those attending. Visitors attending the Candlelight Tour of Homes will be able to make the show easily following their trek since the show begins at 7:15 pm.