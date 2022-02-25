Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players will be holding auditions to cast two productions in the coming months.
Two all-female, one-act plays will be presented in April, “Laundry and Bourbon” and “The Pilgrimage Tour.” Both are stories of a different era that will give the audience some good laughs as well as memories of an earlier time when girls were taught to follow “tradition” or not.
The other production is the beloved Broadway musical “Oklahoma,” which the Players plan to produce in July. Many voices and actors of both sexes will be needed for this production. You will required to read from a scripts and sing a song with or without accompaniment.
Those with experience with stage musicals will be accepted for auditions with a written resume of roles.
The auditions will be on Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. in the Episcopal Church Parish Hall, as well as each Saturday and Sunday during the month of March.
You do not have to have experience to take a role, but you will be required to read from a script and commit to rehearsals at least two to three early evenings a week.
If you have worked with the Players before, you will still need to let them know that you are interested by emailing to JeffersonTheatre@aol.com or calling (903) 665-8243.