Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players will hold a one day audition Saturday for open roles in their upcoming productions in April.
The auditions will be held at the Episcopal Parish Hall at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.
The group will again present two popular radio show scripts a la the 1940s, “Casablanca,” based on the famous film that made Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman stars, and “The Maltese Falcon,” also based on a film that starred Humphrey Bogart as well as Sidney Greenstreet and Mary Astor. The plays will be doe in tandem with a brief intermission between the 40 minute presentations.
Already cast in Casablanca is Joe Todaro as Rick, Gary Eigelman as Victor, Lisa Daye as Ilsa, Don Harris as Captain Renault and Joe Wardlaw as Strasser and Carl. Still needed is an actor for the role of Sam, the piano player. That role was originally played by Dooley Wilson, a native of Tyler.
Casting for “The Maltese Falcon” is Joe Todaro as Sam Spade, Jane Maddox as Bridgid, Joe Wardlaw as Cairo and Don Harris as Gutman. Still to be cast is the role of Wilmer. Jim Blackburn has been cast as the Announcer and will also handle sound effects, and Marcia Thomas will play Lady Esther.
Director for both plays is board member Jane Maddox of Austin. She has set up a virtual read-through the script by the actors on Sunday afternoon on April 16, with a dress rehearsal scheduled for Thursday, April 20.
Anyone wishing to have more information may call Theatre Director Marcia Thomas at (903) 665-8243 or email JeffersonTheatre@aol.com.