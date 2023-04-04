The Autism Moms of East Texas hosted a free community awareness event at Hallsville City Park this weekend to bring more attention and education to students and families in the community.
The event featured a number of informational booths for community members to browse, as well as a variety of children’s events for community members and their families to enjoy.
Representatives from Community Life Church, McDonald’s, the Autism Moms of East Texas, Community Healthcore and more were on site during the event to chat with the community in attendance.
Children also got the chance to play on the City Park playground, kick a soccer ball around thanks to McDonald’s, and even pet a number of animals at a petting zoo.
More information on the Autism Moms of East Texas can be found at www.facebook.com/AmoetMarshall.