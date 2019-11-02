Special to the News Messenger
The 7th annual Bags, Boots & Bingo is today from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Houston St. in downtown Marshall. Bags, Boots & Bingo offers a fun afternoon of bingo, door prizes, refreshments and special surprises while raising money to assist child abuse victims served by The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center.
Bingo game prizes include designer handbags from Tory Burch, Dooney & Bourke, Kate Spade or beautiful boots, and all attendees are entered to win door prizes. Separate tickets can be purchased for $20 each for raffle drawings including a Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote, a medium-sized Big Green Egg grill, or a concert package with four tickets to see Kenny Chesney and limo ride to Dallas.
Seating is limited, so buy your tickets now. Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the door, or reserve a table for 7 for $300. Price includes bingo game cards, refreshments, and entry into door prize drawings. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.TheMartinHouseCAC.org or call (903) 807-0189.
The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to ensure that every child who is a victim of abuse has an opportunity to be heard, feel protected, and receive services that are vital to his or her continued safety and future wellbeing. Each year, The Martin House CAC provides services to more than 700 children from Gregg, Harrison and Marion Counties.