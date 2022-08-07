Bethel Camp meeting is Aug. 7-14 in Elysian Fields
 Special to the News Messenger

Bethel Methodist Church in Elysian Fields will celebrate its annual Camp Meeting services at Bethel Camp Grounds Aug. 7-14.

The Aug. 14 service will be the annual Homecoming Sunday with dinner on the grounds following the 11 a.m. service. Speakers during the week will be Sunday, Aug. 7: Thad Carter, Wesley UMC (special music by Joseph Ellenberg); Monday: David Luckert, First UMC, Marshall (special music by Joe Buck Crisp); Tuesday: Mark Landers, Karnack UMC (special music by First Methodist Choir, Carthage and Robby and Margaret Robertson); Wednesday: Chad Commander, Youth Minister for Golden Rule Presbyterian Church, Bethel and Mt. Zion United Methodist Churches (special music by Keaton Bradbury); Thursday: Gene Evans, Mt. Zion UMC (special music by Melinda Earl Boyd); Friday: Emanuel Echols, First UMC, Waskom and Zion UMC, Marshall (special music by Mike and Susan McCracken); and Homecoming Sunday, Kevin Moore, Bethany Methodist Church. Caden Commander is excited to be singing through the week, too! Each weeknight service will begin at 7 p.m.

