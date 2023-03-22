Texas blues legend Ruthie Foster will take the stage at Memorial City Hall on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.
She is a multiple Grammy nominee, 2019 U.S. Artist Fellowship Award recipient, seven-time Blues Music Award winner and three-time Austin Music Award recipient, guitarist and singer. Foster is a major figure in the roots music movement, imbued with a soulful spirit and joyous warmth, Memorial City Hall said in a press release.
This concert is sponsored by The Marshall Regional Arts Council, and tickets for this performance are available at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling the MCH Box Office at (903) 934-7992.
“Ruthie Foster brings her mixture of blues, folk, gospel and jazz, often being compared to Bonnie Raitt and Aretha Franklin,” Memorial City Hall said. “ Celebrating the release of her ninth studio album, Healing Time, representing a new high water mark for the veteran blues artist — a collection of songs possessing pure power, like a tidal wave of musical generosity. Healing Time finds Foster pushing her boundaries as a singer and songwriter more than ever before, creating a truly live-sounding atmosphere with the help of her band, who sound refreshingly loose and lived-in throughout these 12 songs. We’ve all been in need of some healing in recent times, and Foster’s latest provides a guide for how to move through the world with equal parts compassion and resolve.”
“With this album, I dug deep and tried to go for the best way to write,” Foster explains. “This album says a lot about the period we were making it in, and how I wanted to find my way out of it.”
All shows at Memorial City Hall are presented in association with 92.3 The Depot, QX-FM, AMI Radio Group, The Marshall News Messenger, and 103.9 KMHT with a special thanks to the Texas Commission on the Arts for their support! Memorial City Hall is located at 110 E. Houston St., on the historic town square in downtown Marshall.