Library to host voter registration drive
The Marshall Public Library will host a voter registration drive in partnership with the Harrison County Elections Office on Monday, Sept. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Citizens must be registered to vote by Monday, Oct. 4 in order to vote in the November elections.
Roadcap, Mitchell to speak at Rotary
Carla Roadcap and Charlotte Mitchell will be the guest speakers for the Marshall Rotary Club this Thursday at noon at Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative. They will speak on their work with Genesis PrimeCare.
Members, community residents and business leaders are welcome to attend.
Tri-County Community Action seeking new board representative
Tri-County Community Action has a vacancy on their board, the organization announced. The opening is for the Panola, Harrison and Upshur County Region for Representative of the Poor.
Deadline for the response and required documentation is Sept. 24. Interested individuals may contact LaTisha Stanberry at (936) 598-6315 ext. 502 or Yolanda Neal at (936) 598-6315 ext. 200 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Republican Women to meet Friday
The Harrison County Republican Women will meet Friday, Sept. 17, at 11:45 a.m. at the Marshall Elks Lodge. The guest speaker will be Michelle Brannon, the mother who advocated for power line legislation following the 2017 death of her son and two others at Lake O’ The Pines. A meal will be catered by Lyn Mock of Meals and More. For reservations for meals, call Shirley at (318) 393-0245.
Veteran, active duty photos sought
The Marshall News Messenger will be publishing a free, inaugural Veterans Day section on Nov. 11 and is seeking photos of veterans and active duty military personnel past and present from Harrison County.
Please include the person’s name, branch of service and years of service (if known). All branches of service are welcome, as well as all wars and conflicts. Photos from multiple family members that have served are also welcome.
Email them to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com or bring them into the newspaper office at 309 E. Austin St. Deadline is Sept. 30.
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2 to host old fashioned big day, revival
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2 is hosting an old fashioned big day and revival Sept. 19-22.
Sunday, Sept. 19 will be the old fashioned big day at 3 p.m. with special guest Pastor Von Thomas at Hopewell Baptist Church in Athens.
Revival services will be held nightly at 7 p.m. Sept. 20-22 with guest evangelist Pastor S.L. Bell from First Baptist Church in Texas City.
The church is located at Greenville Baptist Church No. 2 at 208 Scottsville Road in Marshall.
Free blood pressure screenings offered
East Texas Baptist University nursing students will be offering free blood pressure screenings to the community at the Marshall Public Library. The screenings will take place Sept. 16, 20, and 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Other screenings are scheduled for October and November.
For a complete calendar of events, visit www.marshallpubliclibrary.org or call the library at (903) 935-4465.
ETBU plans Great East Texas Hymn Sing on Friday
East Texas Baptist University will host the Great East Texas Hymn Sing Friday, Sept. 17, at 1:30 p.m. in Baker Chapel in the Rogers Spiritual Life Center. This annual tradition is a special time of worship and fellowship as participants sing the hymns of the faith. Special guests The Foto Sisters will be participating as well. Church choirs and church groups are welcome to participate. Free admission for the event.
Singing Men of East Texas to host concert Sept. 16
The Singing Men of East Texas will present a free concert on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Marshall located at 106 E. Fannin St.
This group is comprised of ministers of music, pastors and other church and associational staff members, teachers, as well as laymen who are actively involved in the music ministry of their respective churches in the East Texas area. The concert is free. A love offering will be taken to offset the expenses of their mission and recording projects.
Pleasant Hill CME Church to host annual choir anniversary
The Pleasant Hill CME Church will be hosting its third annual choir anniversary Sunday, Sept. 19 at 3 p.m.
Choirs, groups, soloists or praise dancers are invited to share songs or dances of praise during the celebration.
The church is located at 9720 FM 9 North in Karnack.
Market on the Square hosted weekly
Marshall hosts Market on the Square, a farmers market which is held each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Market on the Square is located at Telegraph Park in the 100 block of North Washington in downtown Marshall. The market features locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables and handcrafted items, jams, jellies and flowers.
125th anniversary of Tatum United Methodist Church set
The 125th anniversary celebration of Tatum United Methodist church will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
Located at 150 East Jackson Street in Tatum, the church is pastored by Rev. Dwain Smith. The church was the first to serve Tatum settlers and has a rich history of service to the community over the years.
The congregation is pleased to mark this memorable occasion and invites everyone to join them for their service and celebration.
Celebrate recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.