Leaders and staff members of several Caddo Lake organizations met at the Caddo Lake State Park last Wednesday to discuss progress updates of projects to preserve and protect the lake’s ecology.
Topics of conversation included battling invasive species, successes of Caddo Lake protection strategies and new land purchases by the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge to extend their footprint. Representatives for the Caddo Lake Institute, the wildlife refuge, the Caddo Lake State Park and Texas Parks and Wildlife joined in on the conversations, held at the park on World Wetlands Day.
In 1993, the lake was designated as a Ramsar wetland of international importance — the only area in Texas with this status. Ramsar is an international treaty organization affiliated with the United Nations meant to protect wetlands.
“Getting that international Ramsar designation was very important, because a lot of people took Caddo Lake for granted,” Caddo Lake Institute President Laura-Ashley Overdyke said. “It’s easy to take a swamp, or something in your backyard for granted. Everyone recognized [the lake] is something very special that has a high biological diversity and was really useful locally.”
Actions taken at and outside of Caddo Lake by the Institute and various partners like the US Army Corps of Engineers have helped improve the lake’s water quality tremendously since earning the Ramsar designation. Several proposed and former industrial projects that would have damaged the surrounding Caddo ecosystem have been turned into wildlife refuge areas thanks to the efforts of local stakeholders, nonprofits and government agencies.
Overdyke said one of the largest improvements to Caddo was restoring a more natural stream flow pattern by scheduling out water releases from nearby dams, with the help of the Corps of Engineers. The schedule mimics natural patterns in the lake’s water levels that manmade actions have sometimes prevented.
“We’ve come further than most basins with the Corps of Engineers in this work,” Overdyke said. “But there is a next step we need to go to… There may be more that can be done to restore this whole area through the operation of the dam, but the Corps can’t investigate that without an act of Congress.”
On the state park side of Caddo Lake, park staff are enjoying the new leadership of new Park Superintendent Brenda Justice, according to Park Ranger Nicolette Ledbury. Justice comes to Caddo from Goliad State Park, with a background in aquatic education. Ledbury said the park is the only one in Texas with an all-female management staff.
State park staff are expecting several park improvements over the next three to four years, including the revamping of several trail routes due to erosion on existing trails, and freshening up some park facilities with the help of a historic architect.
The Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge is working on improvements to their facilities as well, according to Refuge Manager Eric Duerkop.
Refuge staff are in the planning process for infrastructure updates that would see the demolition of several buildings, replacing bridges and building a new headquarters and visitors center.
The refuge will also receive new restroom facilities soon.
Crews burned thousands of acres of the forested refuge for the past several weekends as part of a prescribed burn, helping to eliminate future fire risks and restore natural features of the area. The refuge is looking into the purchase of hundreds of additional acres to expand their footprint in the area, keeping land away from development and reserved for activities like squirrel hunting and archery hunting.
Tim Bistor, a fisheries biologist for Texas Parks and Wildlife, appeared before the meeting to describe levels of invasive species at the lake. Caddo has experienced several flare ups of multiple invasive plants that threaten the native ecosystem’s functions. Most notably, giant salvinia, a plant native to Brazil that rapidly covered a majority of Caddo Lake’s water surface in the past several years.
The application of strategic herbicides and introduction of weevils that eat only salvinia are helping to rid the lake of invasive plant, Bistor said.
“In recent years, we’ve actually done a pretty good job at managing the stuff,” Bistor said. “We know it’s always going to be here. Even with the snowmageddon we had last February and extremely cold temperatures, it knocked the plant back quite a bit, but not enough to where it was totally eliminated.”
A newer invasive plant, crescent floating heart, found its way into Caddo in 2014 and shows potential to negatively affect the lake if not managed properly. The plant grows in thick mats that can prevent proper water flow and light levels in the water.
The plant was found growing in isolated pockets of Caddo in 2015, but has since grown to 300 acres on the Texas side according to counts from last year. Texas Parks and Wildlife will soon test higher strength herbicide mixes to remedy the spread.
“I hope to see a reduction in the amount of crescent floating heart come September,” Bistor said.