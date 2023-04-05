Dear Car Talk:
I am moving from Fountain Valley, California (92708) to Spirit Lake, Idaho (83869).
I have a 2019 front-wheel-drive Chevy Trax with 15,728 miles.
As I am not used to driving in super cold weather with snow and ice, I’m guessing I should probably trade for a four-wheel-drive vehicle ... with heated seats and a heated steering wheel. Do you have any recommendations?
I’m looking to keep the price below $30,000, and newer is better so I can get a warranty. — Jennifer
First of all, thanks for providing your new zip code. Now I know where to ship you 10 pairs of Bronko Nagurski long underwear.
Yes, you should definitely get a vehicle with all-wheel drive, heated seats and a heated steering wheel. If they have heated seat belts and radio dials, consider those, too.
You might even want to get four snow tires when you get to Idaho depending on how comfortable you feel driving there and how often you have to drive in unplowed snow.
I would recommend you get your new car before you move. Why? Because the market for your two-wheel drive Chevy Trax will be more limited in Spirit Lake, Idaho. You’ll get more for it by selling it in California, where it’s a perfectly useable car.
You might even get a better deal on your new car before you move, too, since all-wheel-drive is (usually!) unnecessary in Southern California, and a dealer may be slightly more motivated to move one. Very slightly.
In terms of what car to get, you’re in luck, Jennifer. Compact, all-wheel-drive crossovers are among the most popular vehicles sold right now. It seems that everybody wants one. So, there are tons of choices.
I can give you a few names of vehicles I like, but you’ll have to go out and drive them, and make sure your bouffant doesn’t scrape the headliner when you drive.
Some of my favorites in that class are the Honda CR-V and HR-V, the Toyota RAV4, the Nissan Rogue, and the Subaru Forester and Crosstrek.
You should be able to get reasonably well-equipped versions of those cars for right around your price range. But consider limiting your budget to $29,000. That way you’ll have another thousand for heated socks. Good luck.
© 2023 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
Distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.