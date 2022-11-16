Dear Car Talk:
I have a 2017 Toyota 4Runner with 141,000 miles. I’ve recently been cycling through preventive maintenance. Last month, I had the struts replaced and the alignment adjusted for $2,700.
Today, when I took my car in for a transmission flush, the dealership said that my alignment needs to be adjusted again. When I asked why, they said it was not unusual to need an alignment again in six weeks and insisted that I have to pay to have it done again.
Am I being fleeced? — John
Well, you didn’t sign your letter “Baaaa,” but you could have, John.
There shouldn’t be any need for additional alignment work. An alignment makes sense when the geometry of the car changes. So, if you replace key steering components or if you have an accident and bend the frame, you’d need an alignment.
But I can’t think of any reason why you’d need one after just having one six weeks earlier. So, unless you hit a pothole the size of a small Mediterranean country or you’ve had a previous accident that made your car un-alignable, you’re getting fleeced.
Either they screwed it up the first time, in which case they owe you a free fix. Or, the general sales manager told everyone to push alignments hard this month since there’s a payment due on the machine — and they forgot they just sold you one six weeks ago.
I’d ask to speak to the service manager, and ask him under what conditions a car that had an alignment would need another one six weeks later.
You already paid this dealership top dollar for original equipment shocks — indeed you did. So, unless they offer to do whatever alignment work is necessary (if any is necessary) at no charge, I’d look for a repair shop that isn’t sharpening the shears for you when you drive in.