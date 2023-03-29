Dear Car Talk:
My husband, sentimentally, drives a 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with suicide doors that once belonged to his dear, departed father. The mileage is below 100,000.
While I miss his father, too, I can’t help but think my husband is creating a safety hazard for himself (and for me when I am in the car) by driving a vehicle that is 23 years old.
Normally he only drives it a few miles to go to work, or we take it when attending baseball games (so if a baseball hits it, we don’t care).
However, on occasion we use the truck for hauling stuff to our mountain cabin, which is a long drive. When we drive home on those curvy, downhill roads, putting the brakes on causes the whole car to shimmy!
He has had this checked out with our mechanic many times and has been assured that it is not an issue, so my husband keeps insisting on keeping the car.
In addition to the shimmy, I worry about airbags that have probably degraded to dust and the fact that the safety features available on newer cars do not exist on this one.
I need the answer to two questions: 1. Is the car safe? 2. What can I suggest to my husband to sway him to buy a new, safer, more energy efficient truck should I catch him at a weak moment? — Sharon
Is the truck safe? That’s not an easy “yes or no” question, Sharon. There’s a continuum from more safe to less safe.
It’s certainly less safe than more modern vehicles that have advanced, electronic safety systems. But if he figures out the cause of the shaking (probably warped brake discs or drums, but possibly worn-out steering components) and fixes it, it might still be reasonably safe.
But a truck of this age should really be fully inspected on a regular basis to make sure all the key safety-related components are in good working order. So, I think that’s the minimum you should ask for, Sharon.
Now, if you sense a weak moment, or, when it turns out to cost $4,000 to fix everything the inspection turns up, since he’s a sentimental guy, I’d try making a sentimental argument. Something like:
“Hey Frank, I was thinking — at some point, your dad’s old truck is going to wear out. I know it means a lot to you. But I think your dad would want you to be safe, above all else, don’t you?
“So, what do you think about selling the old Tundra, and using that money to make a down payment on a new one? It’ll be like your Dad helped you get your new truck — so he’ll still be with you, in spirit, whenever you drive.”
And if the sentimental approach doesn’t work, Sharon, pitch the 2023 Tundra’s JBL Premium Audio system and 400 horsepower. Good luck.
