“A joyous celebration of everything Irish” when The Celtic Angels Ireland return to Marshall on Saturday, April 2 at Memorial City Hall.
The Celtic Angels are back in the Unites States on a nationwide tour and are making a stop in Marshall. Following their sold-out Christmas show in 2019 and not being able to tour in 2020, Memorial City Hall is excited to be able to bring them back!
Tickets start at $40 and are available at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling (903) 934-7992.
Celebrating their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music and song is something these entertainers take very seriously. You’ll be enthralled from the moment the lights dim as the sweet and stirring songs of Ireland, rigorously precise dances and traditional musicianship carry you to Ireland on wings of music.
“Through their shared zeal and passion for Ireland’s musical traditions, this troupe enables their audiences to experience the Real Ireland.”
Some of the sweetest voices under heaven make up the Celtic Angels: Victoria Kenny, Amy Penston, Eimear Crealey Nuirgen O’Mahoney and Sari Greenberg accompanied by accomplished violinist Danielle Marien Turano — Irish to the core and seasoned entertainers all. These ladies cut their teeth in such musicals as West Side Story, Grease and in Jury’s Irish Cabaret.
The Celtic Knight Dancers, featuring two former lead dancers of Riverdance, perform with athletic precision in routines that leave audiences breathless. Their rhythm and artistry are amazing. The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin round out the show with flawless interpretations of authentic Irish Trad instrumentals, and their backing of both singers and dancers is perfection.
Celtic Angels Ireland is presented in association with 92.3 The Depot, QX-FM, AMI Radio Group, The Marshall News Messenger and KMHT 103.9. Follow Memorial City Hall on Facebook to receive updates on current and future events. Memorial City Hall is located at 110 E. Houston St. on the square in downtown Marshall.