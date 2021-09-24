The Memorial City Hall Performance Center is ready for the 2021-2022 season of performing arts.
This year’s season will have something for everyone and will officially open on Friday, Sept. 24.
In honor of the upcoming season and the crowds that will fill the auditorium in the newly renovated Memorial City Hall, the City of Marshall is offering citizens, past residents, and historical lovers everywhere the opportunity to have their very own historical bench from the original venue.
These benches provide an opportunity to connect with the past, while also contributing to the future of Memorial City Hall Performance Center.
These ornate benches are black cast-iron and metal with the original wood on the armrests, fashioned from the seats that were inside the original MCH.
The benches will make a perfect addition to any sunroom, outdoor patio, garden, or pool area and can comfortably accommodate two people.
For more information about these unique and historic benches, please contact Memorial City Hall Performance Center Manager Glen Barnhart at (903) 934-7992 or stop by MCH, located at 110 E. Houston St. during business hours Monday through Friday.