Keep Marshall Beautiful board members teamed up with Marshall Main Street and the Harrison County Master Gardeners on Sunday this week, working to plant a number of flowers in the downtown area to help beautify the downtown area.
Volunteers from all three organizations met on Sunday after Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson had the idea to beautify the downtown strip in preparation for the Marshall City Manager job candidates visiting Memorial City Hall on Monday.
“We want Marshall to look just as good on the outside as it is on the inside; we want to put our best foot forward and show what a great city we are,” Johnson said.
About 12 to 15 community members met to help assist the city in planting the new floral arraignments in the pots decorating the street down North Washington Avenue.
Volunteers planted blooming flowers in large planters along the street, which included purple yellow and pink petunias, pink bougainvillea, native grass and red begonias.
“We’ll continue to add more flowers and beautify areas throughout the downtown area, around the train depot, and we encourage neighborhoods to join us,” said Cheryel Carpenter, the Main Street Advisory Board Chair. “It’s a good time to get out and enjoy the beauty of spring.”
Carpenter explained that the planting done this week was just the first phase of the organization’s plans, with Phase Two likely to focus on bringing flowering plants in planters down all the way to the Marshall Depot, as well as down to the Harrison County Courthouse Square.
There is no date yet for when volunteers will be requested for the next planting session, though Carpenter said that community members can keep up with the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MainStreetMarshallTX.
“We want all visitors to have a good first impression of Marshall,” Carpenter said, “This includes our neighborhoods.”
Additionally, the Carpenter mentioned that the group’s efforts to beautify Marshall don’t stop with planting flowers, with its annual Keep Marshall Beautiful Award program beginning again this year on April 15.
Every month from April to December, KMB and their partners will award a residential and commercial property owner for the beautification efforts made to their home or business.
Wining properties are selected by a group of judges from the organizations based on nominations by the community. Monthly award winning properties will be provided with a framed certificate at a city council meeting, a sign will be placed in the yard of the winner for the duration of the month and a picture with a caption will be published in the News Messenger as well as on social media.
At the conclusion of the season, the committee will select one residential and one commercial property to award the residential and commercial Beautification of the Year Award.
The winner of the year will be recognized at the first city council meeting of the New Year, followed by an announcement published in the News Messenger and social media.
To nominate a residential or commercial property for this award, email keepmarshallbeautiful@gmail.com, call (903) 935-4417 or private message the Keep Marshall Beautiful Facebook page.