Col. Martha McSally took the stage at Memorial City Hall in Marshall on Thursday looking to inspire the next generation of leaders with her unique and powerful story.
The event saw a packed house at the event center, where thanks to the East Texas Speakers Forum, community members were able to hear from McSally herself regarding her own history and what inspired her to break so many barriers.
“At the time I made a choice, and I didn’t realize it at the time but each of those choices, they continued to build my courage,” McSally said.
During the event McSally discussed her history in the military and later in politics, where she was a groundbreaking figure.
She served for 22 years in the United States Air Force, where she was the first woman to fly in combat and the first woman to command a fighter squadron, taking over as leader of the 354th fighter squadron in 2004.
McSally earned a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government before she began her training as a pilot. She earned her wings officially in 1991 and spent time at Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio.
During her military training, McSally said that she faced a number of barriers, where because of her gender she was unable to move forward within the military like her fellow male soldiers.
In 1995, McSally was deployed to Kuwait, where she flew combat patrol over Iraq, enforcing the no-fly zone over southern Iraq while she became the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat.
“Keep going, it’s your journey, it’s your life and it’s your calling,” McSally said, “I dare you to fly.”
She then retired from the Air Force in 2010, and her career moved in a new direction into the world of politics. As a Republican, McSally served Arizona as a U.S. representative from 2015 to 2019 and was the state’s U.S. senator from 2019 to 2020.
Thursday’s event was sponsored by the East Texas Speakers Forum, a local nonprofit that looks to facilitate and host events in East Texas with speakers that will educate, engage, and culturally enrich our communities. Founding board members represent Christus Health, LeTourneau University, M. Roberts Media, Texas Bank and Trust and the University of Texas at Tyler.