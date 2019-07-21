Sam Houston State University
Spring 2019 Graduates
HUNTSVILLE — The following area students received degrees during Spring 2019 commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Hallsville: Robyn Key, Master of Science, Agriculture; and Talure Wilder, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology.
Marshall: Peter McGeorge, Bachelor of Science, Geology
Samford University
Dean’s List
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Ashton Holliday of Marshall was among the 1,519 students named to the Samford University’s 2019 spring semester Dean’s List.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Ashton Holliday is majoring in Sports Medicine (HP).