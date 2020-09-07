Commemorative Air Force Warbirds arriving Sept. 12 in East Texas

It’s been 75 years since the largest air armada the world had ever seen lifted into the skies over Europe, but on Sept. 12 history will come alive when four vintage warbirds roar into East Texas Regional Airport, led by the Commemorative Air Force B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, the most iconic aircraft of World War II.
The U.S. built over 12,700 B-17s, and only five are actively flying today. Joining the Flying Fortress in Longview will be three other vintage aircraft, including the famous open cockpit Stearman bi-plane, in which thousands of U.S. airmen learned to fly; the powerful AT6/SNJ advanced trainer; and a twin engine Navy transport in which the whole family can fly. All four warbirds will offer cockpit tours and flights to the public on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13.
The public is invited to enjoy on-board tours with the aircraft crews, or to take the ultimate living history flight experience and see East Texas from the sky.
Join the warbirds at East Texas Regional Airport, KRS Jet Center, 151 Skyway Drive in Longview.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under and $20 for a family of two adults and up to three children, and includes aircraft cockpit tours. A limited number of flights are available on the Flying Fortress, starting at $475; flights on the other warbirds range from $100 to $345 each.
Ground tours will be conducted from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, excluding flying times. Those who wish to fly can call 1-855-359-2217 or reserve online at b17texasraiders.org.
In an effort to provide the safest possible environment for crews and attendees, extra sanitation procedures will be in place, including social distancing and face coverings required for aircraft access.