Community, law enforcement meet-and-greet planned in Jefferson

A double rainbow overlooked the meeting of Jefferson Community Center board members Jim Finstrom, Elmer Jackson and Gene Williams as they met with Adopt-A-Cop board members, Peggy Walker and Francene DePrez, to discuss the upcoming Jefferson Community Law Enforcement Partnership meet-and-greet.
The event is scheduled at the Jefferson Community Center, 501 Haywood St, on Oct. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend. There will be games and activities so bring along the children. There will be an opportunity to meet Marion County Law Enforcement officers and other resources available to you and your family.
Mr. Williams and Mr. Jackson are anxious for everyone to see the Jefferson Community Center and recognize the long history that the center has had in the community. It is a wonderful place to hold a meeting, family reunion or get together.
Chief Floretino Perez says that he is looking forward to meeting people in the community and introducing them to other law enforcement agencies. It is a great chance to start building strong relationships between law enforcement and the citizens of Jefferson and those living in the Froggtown community of Jefferson.
Texas Workforce, DHS and WIC will bring their mobile buses. You will also have a chance to meet Game Wardens, Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, Champion EMS and Marion County Rescue Boat.
Home health care agencies, Expectant Heart, faith organizations and Revitalize Froggtown, as well as many other agencies and businesses, will have representatives on hand with resource information available to the community.
Cornhole equipment and basketballs will be available for those that want to play. A light supper will be served buffet style at 5:30 p.m. and is free of charge.
This event will be held outside. Ever mindful of COVID, organizers recommend social distancing. Face masks are recommended but optional. One family group at a time will be allowed at the food serving tables and 6-feet social distancing will be recommended for those waiting in the food line.
In the event of rain, the meet and greet will be held inside the Community Center in their gymnasium. There is a lot of room to spread out and maintain appropriate social distancing, whether inside or out.
This is an exciting opportunity to learn more about resources in your community. Come one, come all. For more information, visit Facebook JeffersonTexasAdoptACop, email JAAC75657@gmail.com, or call (903) 926-1960 or (903) 445-9796.