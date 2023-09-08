Legendary classic country-music crooner, T. Graham Brown is coming to Memorial City Hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
With a career spanning five decades, three No. 1 singles, eight Top 10 singles and 13 studio albums, T. Graham Brown is still putting out hits and will be bringing it all to Memorial City Hall.
Sponsored by Visit Marshall, this show is sure to delight classic country music fans as we enjoy the soulful-stylings of T. Graham Brown.
Also, Memorial City Hall has just added Doug Stone in concert on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Join MCH for an intimate acoustic show with country-music’s lonesome baritone balladeer!
Thirty-two years, eight No. 1 singles, 15 Top 10 singles and over 10 million album sales later, the singer of timeless country hits like “A Jukebox with a Country Song” and “In a Different Light” is still running the roads performing to dedicated fans all across the nation.
“These shows will certainly sell-out, so get your tickets now before they’re gone!” MCH said in a press release.
Tickets are on sale now at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling the Box Office at (903) 934-7992 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All shows at Memorial City Hall are presented in association with the 92.3 The Depot, QX-FM, AMI Radio Group, The Marshall News Messenger and 103.9 KMHT with a special thanks to the Texas Commission on the Arts for their support! Memorial City Hall is located at 110 E. Houston St., on the historic town square in downtown Marshall.