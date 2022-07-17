The 40th annual FireAnt Festival Committee has announced well-known Texas Country Music artist Curtis Grimes will headline this year’s FireAnt Festival at a concert at Memorial City Hall.
Grimes will perform on Oct. 8. Pepper Holt, a talented local country music artist, will open the show. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the music will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are only $15 and will be available at www.memorialcityhall.com or the box office the night of the show.
Grimes is an East Texas Baptist University graduate with deep ties to Marshall. He often returns to campus to perform or speak during chapel services.
He has over 50 million digital streams, more than 100,000 albums sold, fifteen No. 1 singles on the Texas music charts and a No. 1 song on the national Power Source Christian Country Music Chart.
“To hear Grimes sing is to take a trip through the heart of country music,” The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce said in a press release. “A Gilmer native, he was raised on a steady diet of Alan Jackson and George Strait. He possesses the everyman charm of both influences and a refreshingly mature voice that truly stands out.”
In 2011, Grimes appeared on the reality TV show ‘The Voice.’ Under direction of coach Cee Lo Green, he ended up finishing as a coveted Top 8 finalist of Season One. In 2014, Grimes and his hit single “Home to Me” were picked up by the salon chain “Supercuts” and placed in the mainstream spotlight. Not only was the song featured across the country, but Grimes also got to put on his acting boots and star in the national television commercial. That same year Grimes started to see his hard work pay off when he was awarded “New Male Vocalist of the Year” at the annual Texas Regional Radio Awards.
In 2019, Grimes was named “Entertainer of the Year” at the TCMA Awards Show hosted by the Texas Country Music Association. He also received the honor of “Christian Country Song of the Year” for the second year in a row. In 2020, Grimes took home the “Christian Country Artist of Year” award along with “Country Single of the Year” for “River Road Dream,” a song co-written with Trent Willmon. In 2022, he is again nominated for the TCMA’s “Christian Country Artist of the Year” award. The TCMA Awards Show will be held Sunday, Nov. 13 at Billy Bob’s in the Ft. Worth Stockyards.