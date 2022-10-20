Dale Watson and his Lonestars will perform at Memorial City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Master Craft Wood Works’ Mark A. Trexler, this show is for true-country music fans, Memorial City Hall said in a press release. Tickets are on sale now at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling the Box Office at (903) 934-7992 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Dale has flown the flag for classic honky-tonk for over two decades,” MCH said. “He’s christened his brand of American roots ‘Ameripolitan’ to differentiate it from current crop of Nashville-based pop country. He is a country music maverick, a true outlaw who stands alongside Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and George Strait as one of the finest country singers and songwriters from the Lone Star State.”
Dale’s latest album, Call Me Insane, was recorded in Austin with veteran producer Lloyd Maines (Robert Earl Keen, Jerry Jeff Walker, etc.). Album highlights include “Jonesin’ For Jones,” a love song to the music of the legendary George Jones; “A Day at A Time,” about “getting by by barely getting by”; “Call Me Insane,” the album’s moody title track; “Bug Ya for Love,” a fun warning to all the single ladies; and “Mamas Don’t Let Your Cowboys Grow Up to Be Babies.” (Yes, it is an answer song to the Waylon Jennings/Willie Nelson hit.) “Crocodile Tears” is a tear-in-your-beer country song that sounds like an instant classic, and “Burden of The Cross” reveals Watson’s serious side.
Memorial City Hall is located at 110 E. Houston St., on the historic town square in downtown Marshall.