Dallas String Quartet plans holiday show at Marshall's Memorial City Hall

A fusion of classical and contemporary music described as “Where Bach meets Bon Jovi” is planned Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Memorial City Hall in Marshall.
The Dallas String Quartet will perform a special holiday concert that will delight both young and old. Tickets are on sale now at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling the Box Office at (903) 934-7992 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“An international music sensation, Dallas String Quartet is known for interpretations of an eclectic range of styles, creating tasteful renditions of both modern and pop music classics in addition to updated takes on more traditional forms of music,” Memorial City Hall said in a press release. “With the 2019 release of their fifth album ‘A Very Merry Christmas with Dallas String Quartet’ they presented 10 contemporary interpretations of classic holiday music.”
The quartet was founded by Ion Zanca after moving to the U.S. from Romania in 2002. Zanca’s mission when he formed DSQ Electric was “to disturb and innovate an industry and a style of music that has been done the same way for centuries.” Using both traditional and electric strings, the Dallas String Quartet plays everything from Bach to Bon Jovi in inventive arrangements that show how music from such seemingly different genres use the same notes to move the listener. Blurring the lines between classical, rock and pop music, the Dallas String Quartet utilizes its bevy of unique arrangements to provide a truly original program that keeps its audience in a constant state of awe.
“Our mission at MCH is to present cultural arts programs that engage all audiences. Many people, even those who enjoy a wide range of popular music styles, don’t think they like classical music. Dallas String Quartet is a great example of how the emotional power of music and dynamic performance are often very similar — whether it’s Bach or Bon Jovi,” said Glenn Barnhart, Memorial City Hall manager.
In addition to performing internationally, DSQ has played “at home” for Presidents Obama and Bush, the College Football Playoff, NBA and NFL organizations. DSQ has sold out concert venues like the House of Blues and symphony halls alike. They have played alongside Josh Groban, Chicago and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
“This show will certainly sell-out, so get your tickets now before they’re gone,” Barnhart said.
All shows at Memorial City Hall are presented in association with the 92.3 The Depot, QX-FM, AMI Radio Group, Stagecoach Media, The Marshall News Messenger, and 103.9 KMHT, with a special thanks to the Texas Commission on the Arts for their support. Memorial City Hall is located at 110 E. Houston St., on the historic town square in downtown Marshall.