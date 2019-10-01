Attention all gardeners! Attention all lovers of history! To celebrate our third growing season here in Texas — some of us calling it “fall,” others calling it “hotumn” — the Harrison County Master Gardeners are presenting a seminar titled “African Influence on Southern Gardens.”
This program is offered to our community free of charge.
It’s an afternoon guaranteed to provide information, gardening tales and tips, and a lot of laughter and fun. Greg Grant, noted horticulture specialist, is a popular presenter with loads of information. His presentations are sprinkled with humor, stories of East Texas and true wisdom, as well as love of the garden. He will be sharing information on the influence of the African culture on today’s gardens that will include vegetables, flowers, landscape design, as well as terminology used today in the South. A secret of gumbo will be shared as well.
Please come and be our guest this Friday, Oct. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. The seminar will be held at First United Methodist Church, 300 W. Houston in Marshall. Use the entrance on Houston Street, under the awning. The HCMG will be providing dessert and drinks for our guests. We are looking forward to seeing you, and for those interested, telling you about our Master Gardener Class that will begin in January 2020.
So now, at the end of September, it is fall. Perhaps this year, it is name only, as we are still feeling and experiencing the heat of summer. But we are looking forward to some cooler temperatures, and that crisp feel of autumn that must be coming soon. Some have already planted tomatoes and peppers and are looking forward to fall crops. Some are preparing for cool crop veggies, such as greens, lettuce, cabbage and other family favorites. Mine is Bright Lights Swiss Chard — so good sautéed with onion, and it looks beautiful in the garden. Fall and winter gardeners will be present at the seminar and can eagerly answer questions for you.
Water like it is summer! This is the advice of gardeners everywhere. Our flowers still have a chance to show their beauty during the fall but need the water to do so. Petunias, zinnias, lantana, roses — to name a few — will be feeling chipper and happy as the weather cools down and will provide us with lots of color and growth from now until the first freeze. It never hurts to fertilize now to promote fresh blooms. Many of us are looking forward to the first burst of color from the Confederate rose, along with other fall plants that are just waiting until the right time to burst into bloom.
Remember: Use that gardening journal. Note what worked in your garden, what did not do so well. Make a note, if you know, why the plant did not flouris: too much or too little sun, too much or too little water, overcrowding by the plant next door, deer or rodent (yes squirrels are rodents) damage, or it just plain “up and died.”
Again, please join us for “African influence on Southern Gardens” this Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. We look forward to visiting with you and answering questions you have about gardening.