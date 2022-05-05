'Decades of the King' Elvis tribute coming to Memorial City Hall in Marshall

The celebration of “The King of Rock & Roll” is back on stage in Stardom Entertainment’s “Decades Of The King,” taking place June 12 at Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall.
“Decades of The King” features award-winning Elvis tribute artists Cliff Wright and Radney Pennington, both from Branson, Missouri.
Experience Elvis Presley’s like you’ve never experienced him before beginning in the 1950s! The weekend shows will take you on a journey from his early Sun Record hits to his many TV appearances, and it will have you rocking and rolling with every song. Who says you can’t dance in your seats or in the aisle?
Just when you think you’ve seen the best of Elvis, the weekend rocks you to the 1960s and your journey travels on. You’ll experience Elvis’ multi-movie career with over 31 movies and two documentaries — with all the fun movie songs. Then, “oh my,” the Black Leather 1968 Comeback Special, and you are mesmerized by his appeal as you continue your journey to his triumphant return to Las Vegas in 1969.
The next unbelievable, high-energy journey leads you to the ‘70s! You’ll travel through the concert years, where Elvis wore some of the most amazing studded jumpsuits ever; you’ll be on your feet singing, clapping and dancing along to your favorite ’70 hits! You’ll find yourself begging for more.
Cliff Wright is the winner of numerous Elvis Tribute Artist Awards. He is a self-taught musician who began his musical journey at the young age of 8, learning the guitar. Heavily influenced by many artists from the ‘50s through the ’70s, Cliff respected the influence Elvis created in the music world, especially through his gospel, and found himself gravitating toward Elvis’ rockabilly style of music and gospel. He has had the honor of accompanying many musicians and back-up singers who worked with Elvis. Cliff is the recipient of many Elvis and Johnny Cash Tribute recognitions, not to leave out his five years in the Tony Award-winning “Million Dollar Quartet” musical production.
Radney Pennington, the winner of the Lone Star Elvis Festival in 2021 in Grapevine, has been paying tribute to Elvis for several years. He was the youngest “Elvis” to perform in the Tony Award-winning musical “Million Dollar Quartet” and also one of the youngest Elvis tribute artists to headline Legends In Concert in Las Vegas. Radney won second place in The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, which hosted yearly in August by Elvis Presley Enterprises in Memphis, in 2019. Radney, a singer-songwriter, is the youngest person to record at Sun Studio in Memphis, having recorded there at age 5.
Don’t miss this incredible weekend of Elvis Presley rockin’ n rollin’ history taking you on a journey of three eras of “The King Of Rock & Roll”!
Tickets are available at https://stardomentertainment.us/productions. For more information, call (817) 251-1316.