Saturday was sunny and warm, but vendors and the community came out to participate in the annual Community Health Fair hosted by the Marshall alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Vendors included the Carter BloodCare Mobile Unit, Christy’s Safe Haven, Jefferson High School HOSA, Marshall-Harrison County Health District, MAXIMUS Texas Health Steps, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Eta Chi Chapter, Special Health Resources of Texas, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Harrison County, Texas Department of State Health Services, Wellness Pointe and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Upsilon Zeta Chapter.
Marshall native Dr. Kimberly Biggs-Lewis, owner of Samuel Dental Center, came from Nacogdoches to participate. Steph Gorski and Dr. Brooke Woodard provided a Tai Chi demonstration during the Health Fair.
Fairgoers donated blood, tested for HIV and other STDs, received COVID Pfizer vaccines, screened for blood pressure, blood sugar and other basic vitals, got lots of information, played games, and won prizes throughout the day.
In addition to all the vendors who came out to provide services and prize giveaways, organizers sent out a special thank you to South Bound Nutrition for their generous donation and to Marshall Manor Nursing Home and Rehab Center for providing the space and hospitality for the event.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is a private, nonprofit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world. The Marshall alumnae chapter has been carrying out that mission since 1944.