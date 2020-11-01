The Noon Optimist Club met online Wednesday.
New President Ned Calvert and new Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi urge everyone to remember that we will meet in person on Nov. 4 at Hutchens Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Jim Oswalt, 47-year member of the club, will be the speaker.
Optimist Le Ila Dixon, a 25-year-member, especially looks forward to being able to ask Jim about his more extensive experiences. President Calvert will be sending out a reminder and has volunteered to pick up the food from Schlotzsky’s. Treasurer Michele Fuller will coordinate orders.
Optimist Le Ila notes that COVID-19 has inspired folks to make positive differences in their communities. Few are more dedicated to giving back than North Texas fifth-grader Orion Jean. His current goal: donating 100,000 meals to those in need by Thanksgiving.
“I’m asking everyone to join me in a race to kindness,” Jean tells CNN. “This has been a rough year for everybody, and now it’s more important than ever to show support and love to anyone who needs it.”
Right now, people living everywhere from Tulsa to Dallas can go to a drop-off point and donate a packed meal containing a bottle of water, a piece of fruit, a tuna pouch or applesauce cup, a granola bar, and — of course — a positive message.
Jean has injected his “it’s better to give than to receive philosophy” with some true “Everything’s bigger in Texas” attitude.
So far, he’s collected over 4,000 meal donations in the “Race to 100,000 Meals.”
In view of next week being election day, Optimist Richard Magrill shares with current members the club concerns of election year 1952.
The poll, meaning “head”, tax was incorporated into the state constitution in 1902. It subjected anyone who wanted to vote to an annual poll tax of $1.50 to $1.75. It was high enough to discourage people from voting, especially the poor, which in Marshall meant some whites but essentially all African-Americans. (Latinos were mainly affected by it in other parts of the state.)
Its effect was not unintentional; it was specifically meant to discourage voting by the less favored and it worked well. Ironically by 1952, it was also working to discourage the participation of the more favored, many of whom did not bother to pay it. These people are the focus of the January 1952 Optimist efforts.
Note: When Congress passed the 24th Amendment in 1964 to prohibit poll taxes for federal elections, only Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Virginia still had them. The Texas Senate had actually attempted to repeal the poll tax in 1949 and would do so again in 1963 but failed both times.
Reagan Huffman speaks to the club in 1963 about his (ultimately successful) opposition to that attempt to repeal the tax, but the state does finally end poll taxes for local and state elections with a 1966 resolution. However, Texas didn’t formally approve the federal amendment until this century, when in 2009 Rep. Alma Allen, an African-American Democrat from Houston, sponsored a resolution to ratify it.
The poll tax issue and the Optimist’s efforts to encourage members to pay it is the focus of a News Messenger editorial on page 4 of the Jan. 15, 1952 edition. It is entitled, “Optimists Have the Right Idea.”
“Marshall and Harrison County organizations are currently engaged in a number of pay-your-poll-tax campaigns, but perhaps that adopted Monday by the Optimist Club is the more unique.
“Members who are unable to produce a current poll tax receipt at the club’s first meeting in February will be ‘fined’ $2 each for the club’s benefit. It’s indeed a fine thing for organizations of this type to encourage their members to meet their responsibility as citizens, but unfortunately there are too many people who fail to follow their leadership.
“Those concerned with the fact that no more than half the eligible voters participated in the last presidential election, for example, may justifiably feel that the plan promoted by the Optimist Club in Marshall perhaps ought to be made a matter of law, and the otherwise eligible citizen, who fails to qualify as a voter, punished for his act of omission.
“Although the possession of a poll tax receipt is a prerequisite for voting in Texas and has been for about three quarters of a century, the poll tax itself is a ‘head tax,’ and our road laws including Harrison County’s special road law, carry a provision that the citizen who fails to pay the tax is subject to so many days of work on the roads unless he pays someone else to do that for him.
“Since women now share the right of suffrage, that provision is, of course, obsolete, but it would appear that it ought to be replaced with a more simple enforceable punishment — say a fine or jail term stiff enough to be undesirable, yet not so harsh as to make juries and the courts reluctant to convict.”
As an added tidbit, Magrill notes that today’s Optimists pride themselves on not requiring members to attend meetings.
However, at that Jan. 14 meeting that is the subject of the poll tax editorial, the paper notes: “in a burst of punitive action, the club also voted Monday to penalize absentees under a plan similar to that recently adopted by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. Jaycees who are absent from two consecutive meetings are now likely to find themselves the host on their own front lawn to an adult billy goat.”
Not to be outdone, Optimists select Albert Agnor to head up a committee to decide on its absentee award and on May 5, President Joe Berry Pyle finds a donkey in his yard for having missed two meetings in a row!
Research has not been done to see how long the Jaycee’s billy goat lasted, but there is no more mention of the donkey in Optimist reports. Perhaps presenting him to the club president shortened his time in office?
We hope that in Harrison County by day’s end this Tuesday, voter participation in Harrison County will exceed that of 1948, when the paper’s editorial laments that barely half of eligible voters actually voted. But the poll tax of that period was a voter suppression tactic and it was curtailing the votes not only of poor whites and the county’s large African-American community but also busy modern folk of whatever race who could pay it but just didn’t see the point.
“In spite of some reports that Texas is today the most difficult state in which to cast a ballot, let’s hope,” Optimist Magrill says, “that the tremendous response to early voting and the ballots cast on Tuesday will prove that prediction wrong!”