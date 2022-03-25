East Texas Baptist University held a farewell reception for Becky Davis, vice president for communication and strategic initiatives on Tuesday, March 22.
Davis led the Marketing and Communication team at ETBU for almost seven years. Before beginning her journey on the Hill, she served for four years as marketing director at United Way of the Brazos Valley and taught high school journalism for nine years.
She holds a bachelor of arts in journalism with an emphasis in public relations and advertising from Texas A&M University. At 13, she began telling stories, designing graphics and taking pictures on her junior newspaper and yearbook staff.
Her passion was clear at that time, and she has continued learning and growing in this field over the last 23 years as well as helping others do so.
She lives in Longview with her husband/high school sweetheart, Michael, and children, Zoey and Nolan.
“I know all of us have been deeply impacted by Becky’s friendship,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “She has captivated our hearts and lifted our spirits during each day of her service. Her leadership in communication and marketing has transformed ETBU. Becky’s impact on ETBU runs deep and stretches from the campus into the community and even beyond our borders.
“Under her visionary and creative leadership, Becky has advanced East Texas Baptist in mission identity, brand awareness, institutional relevance, strategic partnerships, donor relations, and grant support. Becky has successfully promoted the Christ-centered culture of ETBU, while fostering a broader understanding of God’s purposes for ETBU. As a devoted follower of Christ, Becky has been an exemplary servant leader, who has embodied ETBU’s Great Commission spirit. As she moves on from the Hill, the entire East Texas Baptist family celebrates her extraordinary service as a true ETBU Tiger and servant of the Lord.”