East Texas Baptist University sent 26 Baptist Student Ministry student leaders to South Padre Island from March 11-17 as part of Beach Reach.
Joining 1,017 other “Beach Reachers” from around the region, the students served 18,737 pancakes, gave 17,765 safe rides, had 9,670 gospel conversations and prayed with 7,229 people, according to Texas Baptists. Over the two weeks, the Beach Reach mission efforts resulted in 183 salvations, 91 recommitments to Christ and 49 baptisms on the beach.
“There are moments in life when you are able to just sit and see the beauty of God, and I was able to experience this feeling at Beach Reach the last two years,” ETBU junior Haley Horton said. “Often times we overlook how important it is as Christians to simply be kind and compassionate. Christ loved us, therefore, we are supposed to love others, and that is exactly what we were striving to do on this trip.”
During the day, BSM students spent time on the streets and beaches of the island interacting with spring breakers. For some, that meant offering free shuttle rides, which provided “Beach Reachers” the opportunity to share the gospel and distribute information about the evening events. Throughout the trip, ETBU BSM students stationed outside Louie’s Bar, a popular establishment for spring break patrons.
“Spring breakers coming out of Louie’s had often previously accepted shuttle rides from us, and typically had questions,” ETBU freshman Brady Tibboel said. “Once they realized we were the same group providing free transportation, they would ask those unanswered questions and offer encouragement. These conversations led to more in-depth sharing of the gospel or testimonies. As a result, we heard of and experienced many changed lives.”
For other students, Beach Reach meant playing football or volleyball on the beach with spring breakers and answering questions about why they were willing to mingle, talk to and pray for them.
“Every year, I am impressed with the impact this particular trip has on our students,” David Griffin, Director of ETBU’s Baptist Student Ministry, said. “Often, students sign up without ever having shared the gospel, then they go and share, and they return as more mature believers ready to engage actively in the great commission. I desperately desire that the tens of thousands of college students that go to Spring Break on South Padre Island would see the futility in how they are seeking satisfaction and come to know Christ and His gospel as the ultimate source of peace.”
Beach Reach began in 1980 with 20 students who had a vision to reach their peers and serve the city of South Padre during spring break. The special missions emphasis week has progressively developed into the extensive ministry it is today. To learn more about Beach Reach, visit beachreach.org.