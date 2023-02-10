East Texas Baptist University’s School of Communication and Performing Arts will present West of Eden, a pair of student-directed one-act plays, Feb. 16-19 in the Blackbox Theatre in the Jenna Guest Music Building on the ETBU campus. The curtain will rise at 7 p.m. for the Thursday and Friday performances on Feb. 16 and 17. The weekend matinee will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19.
ETBU junior Koby Hankins directs Elon Garonzik’s Scenes and Revelations, a story about four sisters at pivotal turning points in their lives navigating family, love and death during American westward expansion.
“Scenes and Revelations places a lot of emphasis on the importance of family, and it’s also a great reminder that while you may think you know what God has in store for your life, you can never really know it all — it can all change very quickly,” said Hankins.
Amy Hobbs, an ETBU senior, closes the show by directing Mark Bucci’s The Diary of Adam and Eve, based on the famous works of Mark Twain, in a comedic look at the creation story. Through the eyes and diaries of Adam and Eve, those in attendance will see the first battle of the sexes, sin being introduced into the world, the creation of life, and the birth of Cain and Able in The Diary of Adam and Eve.
“The Diary of Adam and Eve takes the biblical story that everyone knows and puts it in the context of what it was like to discover God’s creation,” explained Hobbs. “I hope we’ll walk away from this show remembering and showing a new appreciation for what God has made for us on this earth. I’ve learned to appreciate that as the director, and I think it’s beautiful how we can be reminded of God’s goodness.”
General admission tickets are $10. Attendees with an ETBU ID will be granted free admission. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.etbu.edu/boxoffice.