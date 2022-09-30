Elysian Fields ISD honored former Superintendent Maynard Chapman as the 2022 Distinguished Jacket during annual homecoming festivities last Friday in Jacket Stadium.
Chapman began his career in EFISD as a part-time teacher in 1982. Over the next 40 years, he faithfully served the community and students in Elysian Fields as a teacher, coach, principal, and, from 2011-2022, EFISD Superintendent of Schools. He retired as superintendent in June 2022, with EFISD being the only district in which he had served in his education career.
A native of Mobile, Alabama, Chapman is a graduate of Wiley College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education and biology. He played four years of basketball at Wiley and was an NAIA all-conference selection following his junior and senior seasons with the Wildcats. In 1980, Chapman was invited to attend an NBA tryout and also had the opportunity presented to play overseas in Europe and in Mexico, but he declined to pursue his career in education.
He began his teaching career as a part-time teacher at Elysian Fields Elementary School, serving in the math lab.
In 1983, he was hired by Gene Oden as a sixth-grade teacher. In 1984, Chapman moved to Elysian Fields High School, where he coached tennis, track, basketball and football while teaching P.E., science, history and driver’s education.
During that same year, he attended graduate school at Stephen F. Austin State University to pursue his principal certification, which he received in 1985.
In the spring of 1987, he became the EFHS basketball coach and varsity football secondary coach. During his time on staff with the Jackets, EF won several football and basketball district championships.
Following increased student growth in the district, Chapman was appointed as principal at Elysian Fields Middle School in 1997. He continued to coach the EFHS basketball team and served in both roles from 1997-2011.
During those years, he and his faculty received exemplary status from TEA repeatedly for students earning outstanding academic achievement. In 2004, Chapman was selected as Region 7 ESC Principal of the Year.
In 2010, Chapman attended the Texas A&M extension at Region 8 in Mt. Pleasant.
The following year, in 2011, he received his superintendent certification and was named Superintendent of Schools in EFISD in the spring of 2011. Throughout his tenure as superintendent, Chapman, the EFISD Board of Trustees and the faculty of all campuses maintained high standards of excellence that continue to make Elysian Fields a wonderful community in which to raise a family.
Chapman wished to thank Elysian Fields and recognized the community as his second home all these years. EFISD is grateful for Chapman’s service to the district and its students, and wishes him continued success in his retirement.