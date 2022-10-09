East Texas Baptist University’s Department of Music and Theatre Arts opened its 2022-2023 season with a production of Doubt: A Parable, written by John Patrick Shanley, from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. The show, centered around mature themes of truth and hardship, was directed by ETBU Visiting Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts Andrew Wilson.
“We always strive to do shows that reveal truth at East Texas Baptist University,” Wilson said. “Some of the shows we have done in the past have dealt with the ‘lighter’ side of truth. This show touches on a bit of the dark side, and what it’s like when doubt and uncertainty are fighting to take control over that truth. Our artistic aim is to produce theatre that reveals truth. Because of the hope we have in Jesus, we view truth as being ultimately redemptive. This does not mean, however, that truth is devoid of trials, hardship, cruelty, conflict or behavior that makes us uncomfortable. Theatre can reveal truth by both positive and negative means.”
Doubt is set in the 1960s in a Catholic School in the Bronx, New York. The adults at the school try and do what is right when they suspect the priest of wrongful behavior. The story powerfully explores the struggle and intersection of faith in relation to how people choose to cope with and address their feelings of doubt and skepticism toward others.
“This show has been very different in many ways from shows I’ve worked on in the past with a heavier subject matter and a new director,” junior theatre arts education major Koby Hankins, who played Father Brenden Flynn, said. “Overall, I have enjoyed the experience and telling a new story. I hope the audience realized that not everything is always what it seems, there’s always more to the story, and it is okay to ask questions to find the answer.”
The show was primarily designed by students in the Theatre Department. Junior theatre arts design major Rachel House was the lighting designer, and junior theatre arts education major Amy Hobbs served as the stage manager and helped design the set, along with a crew of other students.
“It truly took the entire theatre program at ETBU,” Wilson said. “It’s remarkable what we were able to accomplish. The students in our department are one of a kind, and should be praised for their hard work.”