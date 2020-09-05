Juan Mejia, president of Tyler Junior College, grew up lugging an oil-soaked brown paper bag to school for lunch. Inside? Homemade tacos, sent by his mother.
He’d sit alone in the cafeteria and look out at all the other students, with their white bread sandwiches and superhero lunch boxes.
As a native Spanish speaker, he could barely understand what any of them said.
It took only the power of one student, someone seeking to make his day a little brighter, to change that, Mejia said.
But to be a leader, a true leader, would take a little more, he said.
“You know how they say, ‘If I go through life and I help one person, I’ve made a difference,’” he said. “Well that’s very nice, but forget that. You’ve got to make a difference in the lives of lots of people. Lots. One is not enough.”
He took to the podium at East Texas Baptist University on Wednesday afternoon as part of a semester-long student leadership series that focuses on “one of ETBU’s core commitments as a university to empower and equip Christian servant leaders.”
His audience consisted largely of a select group of students, considered emerging leaders in their fields of study, extracurriculars and “spiritual walks,” who received a special invitation to the event.
“You’re here because you’re a leader, or because you want to grow to be a leader, or people saw leadership in you,” Mejia said. “What is it that you’re going to try to do?”
Throughout the luncheon, Mejia highlighted TJC and ETBU’s shared philosophies “in connecting college students to their career calling with an emphasis on servant leadership.”
But first, he shared the story of the many obstacles he’d faced.
Mejia’s parents came from Mexico. They worked hard and were honest people, he said.
In their home country, Mejia’s mother worked as a reporter for a newspaper. When they came to America, she took a job as a custodian.
Mejia described what it was like to see pictures of his mother in her past life, where she wore beautiful dresses and stood at podiums, and how he saw her as a child, mopping floors and working up a sweat.
Because his parents made those sacrifices for him, “At a young age, I believed ‘I can have a purpose in life,’” he said.
“Hey, this country’s amazing,” Mejia said. “How do we participate in it?”
He mentioned that the students before him were uniquely privileged — first, in that their leadership qualities were recognized, and second, in that the university’s president, vice president and directors were taking notice.
“I never experienced that, are you kidding?” Mejia said. “I was just in my car going from the parking lot to the classroom to the parking lot to work.”
One of the most important things students could do to take advantage of that privilege, Mejia said, would be to create a plan — a mission statement, or a creed, that would ensure they made a difference wherever they were at.
He then shared his own message and mission, one of ambition and hope.
“I’m going to do things that are going to be crazy,” Mejia said. “...When I retire, I want people to be crying. I want them to be crying saying, ‘No, don’t go! We need you here, you’re a good guy.’ I want my life to matter.”
He spoke about never giving up, and about seizing opportunities and taking chances — even those one in one million chances, where the odds are not at all in your favor.
“I believe in empowering others. And by that, there’s enough success to go around,” Mejia said. “If you can be Batman, be Batman. There are enough people tearing each other down...it is the light that is needed.”
He spoke about integrity, and the power of keeping one’s word.
“It was a handshake, at times, that created great movements,” Mejia said.
One student asked Mejia how to lead “a bunch of people with different mindsets, different ideas.”
Mejia’s advice: Seek first to understand, then to be understood.
“Let me first hear you, and then I’ll tell my story or my side,” Mejia said. “...And then you create something called synergy...Two plus two becomes, 20, 30, 40.”
Mejia himself has benefited greatly from that synergy, he said.
He was delighted to be at ETBU in what was “indeed a great day of celebration, where they are promoting leadership at the student level,” he explained.
He was proud to highlight the “ongoing partnership” between TJC and ETBU that’s “rooted in the friendship” between the two presidents, he said.
“It’s a place where faith and intellect intersect really for the betterment of society,” Mejia said. “It is an honor for me to have the opportunity to continue to promote the values of education. Education is the great equalizer. It’s great to be in East Texas, and to have institutions like Tyler Junior College and ETBU.”
Their partnership, Mejia said, which focuses on the portability of credits and emphasizes guided pathways to help lead students to desired outcomes, will “lead the way for the state and country.”
“It benefits every student and every taxpayer,” Mejia said.