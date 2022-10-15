The FireAnt Festival has announced this year’s gurling champions and the festival’s Queen and King.
Ugly faces were the name of the game at the annual Texas Open Gurning contest. It’s a longstanding tradition of the festival and sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Marshall.
Festival organizers also said this year’s FireAnt Queen and King are McKenna Lockhart from Harleton ISD and Jaylon McFarland from Marshall ISD.
The King and Queen will each receive a $500 academic scholarship, sponsored by Marshall Ford and Maverick Chevrolet.
This year’s participating FireAnt royalty were: Elysian Fields ISD’s Kya Cox and Jayden Anderson; Harleton ISD’s McKenna Lockhart and Robert McBride; and Marshall ISD’s Paris McFarland and Jaylon McFarland.