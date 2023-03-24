A candid fireside chat between Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. and beloved alumna, Marshall native and revered Grandmother of Juneteenth Opal Lee inspired all this past Saturday as part of the college’s Sesquicentennial Founders celebration.
“[It’s] an opportunity for us to honor Dr. Lee and just continue to feel her energy,” Tashia Bradley, Wiley’s chief operating officer, said of the fireside chat. “We’re really excited and proud because she’s a Wiley College grad; and also because it’s our 150th.”
The event kicked off with a special surprise presentation to the honoree from the Harrison County Juneteenth Committee. Giving a history of the establishment of the now nine-year-old local Juneteenth committee, member Angelita Jackson noted the idea of orchestrating a local annual celebration was the brainchild of Don and Alma Ravenell.
“The Ravenells are the creators and originators of this idea,” Jackson said of the Marshall/Harrison County annual celebration.”
“And you are doing such a great work already in this vein, so for us to come along and stand beside you in this work and to honor you and our history, we’re honored,” Jackson said as the group presented a plaque of appreciation to a glowing Lee.
Born and reared in Marshall, Lee led the charge in championing efforts to make Juneteenth nationally recognized as a federal holiday.
The holiday, June 19, marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished. The news, which was delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
Determined to make the observance a national holiday, Lee, a retired educator, decided in 2016 that she’d personally walk from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., to bring attention to the mission. With the support of her church and family, she assembled a team to assist with her walking campaign and launched an online change.org petition, soliciting support in her desire to see the national recognition of a day to celebrate “Freedom for All.”
Gaining the backing of everyone from politicians to celebrities, the Wiley alumna’s dream of having a federal Juneteenth holiday became reality in June 2021 as she witnessed President Joe Biden sign the long anticipated bill into law, with her standing right by his side.
As he began the intimate conversation with Lee, Felton expressed how lucky he feels to have such an honor.
“I really am,” the president said. “This is, in so many ways, a historic day. I think it is American history. I want to welcome you back home as an alumnus. We’re so proud.”
“Thank you,” Lee said humbly.
Felton said the college is not only proud of Lee but all Wiley graduates who are making an impact.
“We will continue to say how proud we are of you and all of our alums who really feed into this notion of being a beacon, a hero, and a shining light,” said Felton. “As president of this institution, it’s been a pleasure to learn about all of our alumni. Each has unique and compelling stories and I’m curious about yours.”
From Wiley to the White House
As she told her story — starting with growing up in Marshall where she lived with her parents and siblings at 1500 University Avenue between Wiley and the former New Town School, Lee also mentioned her parents were the proud products of Central High School, which ultimately became Pemberton and is now a part of Wiley College.
The family moved to Fort Worth during the Great Depression. Lee’s collegiate dreams eventually led her back to Marshall to attend school at Wiley.
“Wiley was the only college I knew because it was right here in Marshall and I was born here; and every time something went on at Wiley, especially the ball games and Wiley would win, they’d ring that bell and everybody in Marshall would be so proud of what happened at Wiley,” she said as she reminisced on why Wiley was her prime choice.
The honoree said she didn’t immediately attend college after graduating from high school at the early age of 16. She ultimately went after birthing four children and ending a marriage after four years.
Pursuing her education was something Lee, with the support of her mother, was determined to achieve. It’s something the Nobel Peace Prize nominee wholeheartedly believes in and always encourages the new generation to pursue, as well.
“I want these youngsters, here, to understand that getting your education is everything,” said Lee.
Besides being in her DNA to pay it forward and help others, Lee recalled a faculty member at Wiley motivating her class to inspire change, as well.
“I’m looking at him, he was tall... name doesn’t come to mind, but he taught us that it was our responsibility to bring all races, he said, out of the quagmire that we were in,” Lee shared. “He told us and he showed us that nothing should stand in our way if we believed in what we were doing. If it was legitimate. If it was going to help family, friends and others, we were to keep going regardless. That there would be bumps in the road, but it was left up to us to get over (them).”
Besides the nuggets of wisdom she gained at Wiley, she also shared some fun facts of her tenure at the school. When asked what her favorite meal was in the café there, she blithely replied: “Food.”
“I didn’t care what it was,” she chuckled, amusing the audience, as well.
Good food was also a favorite part of Juneteenth festivals she attended at the fairgrounds growing up in Marshall.
“Here, in Marshall, we’d celebrate Juneteenth. We’d go to the fairgrounds west of town. There’d be ball games and food, music and food, speeches and food and food and food and food,” she reminisced.
To be invited to the White House to witness her longtime efforts of Juneteenth becoming a national holiday was a rewarding feeling, she said.
“I tell you, to be in the White House with the president and the vice president and the legislators …. Now that’s when I could’ve done a holy dance, but the kids say I’m twerking,” she said, teasing the excited crowd.
“I think you should’ve done your dance,” a tickled Felton joked.
When asked how she feels to now be honored with a self portrait in the Texas Capitol, making her the second African American whose portrait will hang in the Senate chamber, Lee said it was indescribable.
“Listen, to be in a portrait in the Texas Legislature next to Barabara Jordan… ohhhh, I tell you I don’t even know how to describe it,” she shared. “And it never occurred to me it would ever happened. I admire her. Oh, how I admire Barbara Jordan; and I met her more than once, too.”
“But, gee, there’s so many other women who have contributed to so much,” she said meekly. “And these young people, right here at this college. There will be young women who will go out and surpass what we have done.”
An author, Lee said she was compelled to write her children’s book titled, “Juneteenth: A Children’s Story” because she wanted the youth to know the history.
“I wanted the children to know the story of Juneteenth. If you start the youngsters knowing what actually happened, they may have to make decisions so it doesn’t happen again,” said Lee. “And it could easily happen again.”
Entertaining questions from the crowd, one junior interdisciplinary major and admirer of the human rights advocate asked what advice Lee would give to a current Wiley student that possesses a spirit of activism and desires to get involved.
Lee encouraged the student to be sure to continue to first make his education a priority.
“I’m going to ask you to first be sure that you’ve completed your work here. That doesn’t mean you can’t be an activist at the same time, but don’t let your studies suffer,” she advised. “And then pick the things that are going to help your community. I want you to be sure whatever it is that you propose will help your community and will open the eyes of the people in your community. And you need to be ready to know that there’s going to be resistance, so be sure, if you take that route, you know the consequence.”
Another audience member, Risa Anderson, who had the pleasure of working with Lee while living in Fort Worth, expressed her appreciation.
“I have firsthand experience with working with Dr. Lee in Fort Worth, Texas during Juneteenth,” said Anderson.
“And I just wanted to tell you that you are a phenomenal woman. I learned so much from you in working in the community,” Anderson said, addressing Lee. “So I wanted to tell you I appreciate it. I used some of your skills and techniques over the years. And you probably never did know, but I’m telling you today. You are wonderful. God bless you.”
The Next Chapter
When asked by President Felton what’s next in her activism journey, Lee said she’s going to keep working to help address disparities such as homelessness, unemployment and the lack of healthcare for all.
“Hey, I’ve got some more years left in me,” she said as the audience cheered.
Lee also shared current plans of a proposed construction of a $70 million National Juneteenth Museum project, to be built in Fort Worth.
“We’re going to raise $40 million of it in Fort Worth before we come over here to Marshall and every place else,” she said. “It’s going to open June 19, 2025. It’s fab-u-lous!”
Reflections
In closing, Lee reflected on her many blessings.
“The Lord has been extremely good to me. I have had some traumatic things happen; I mean things that would shut you down, but there’s a God up there that guides you and looks after you and I’m hoping you know Him as well as I do because He’ll bring you through whatever,” she told the audience.
Asking his final question for the occasion, Felton asked what the hometown hero would say to the community as a guiding light. Answering sincerely, Lee shared her desire to see the area — particularly where she grew up — reinvigorated, and see Wiley College graduates become an active part of the community.
“I don’t know why young people when they graduate from Wiley, they go back, but this town could use some of them,” she said sincerely. “I just visualize Black people having industries and all kinds of things that would support this town.
“Do you realize that Wiley is the biggest industry in it?” she said to a rousing applause. “And we need some of you to stay around and make sure that all the streets are paved, that they have sidewalks. Gee, there’s so much to be done in Marshall.”
She said she wishes she could come and join in any revitalization efforts as Marshall is always home. Felton thanked her for returning home to help celebrate the college’s Sesquicentennial observance.
“On behalf of our board of trustees, our alumni — your brothers and sisters — our students, our staff, we say thank you,” said Felton. “Raising that banner high, the Opal Lee banner high, is what we will do forever. We thank you for your leadership — nationally and internationally — and we thank you for always remembering home. You are always welcome back.”
With that said, Lee stressed the importance of always remembering one’s roots.
“I want everybody else to understand home should never be forgotten,” she said. “I don’t care where you go…please [don’t forget home].”