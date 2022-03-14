First Baptist Church Hallsville’s 150th celebration began on Saturday, March 5 in the FBC Activity Center, with a communitywide “Ladies Brunch and Historical Style Show.”
Ladies, teenagers and children participated, as they modeled clothing styles from 1870s to present day. Jolene Morrison led this event and narrated styles through the years. Ann Newell shared the history of the church, and Colton Clark was the pianist. Food was provided and served by church ladies. Church memorabilia was displayed on tables, and a beautiful display of picture boards covered the walls, depicting the church members of all ages through the years as they led and participated in the many FBC programs and activities to honor God and further His Kingdom.
Church members contributed many pictures, scrap books and other items for these displays. Charlie and Bonnie Jones and Diane Slater organized and created displays. A slideshow of memories created by Jacob Ramos was shown. Jolene Morrison, Shelia Vinson and Kim Jones decorated the tables with cheerful sunflower arrangements. Other church members helped in many ways with the celebration. Vince Blankenship, associate pastor and worship leader, greatly assisted the 150th Committee in planning and organizing this celebration.
The 150th Committee included Chair Ann Newell, Vince Blankenship, Jesse Casey, Carol Greer, Charlie Jones, Stanley Jones, Jolene Morrison, Thomas Richardson, Sandra Walker, Wayne Walker and Nancy Webb.
Sunday, March 6 was a glorious day at First Baptist Hallsville, with a capacity crowd of former staff members, members who have moved away, current members and other guests attending the Celebration Worship Service. Former staff members participating were Stan Roye, former organist; David Mohn, former minister of music; Reunion Choir former members and current members; Monty Pierce, former pastor; Tim Watson, former interim pastor/BGCT. Church members participating were Ann Newell, celebration chair; Jesse Casey, deacon and Hallsville mayor; Tommy Slater, deacon chair.
Pastor Mark Moore read Psalm 145:4, “One generation commends your works to another; they tell of your mighty acts.” He emphasized this celebration was not about celebrating the church or the people but celebrating and proclaiming what Christ has done through our church. As God’s people, we are called to praise and declare the goodness of God’s mighty works to the next generation that follows us.
Church members left the service with joyful and thankful hearts for what God has done and a charge to continue our work for Him. After the service, everyone moved to the activity building, where a delicious dinner was served by Cajun Tex and favorite desserts were provided by church ladies. There was a short program with former staff members speaking, and the benediction was given by Thomas Richardson, one of the church’s longest attending members. There was plenty of time for reuniting and fellowship.
As the church reviewed the history of FBC, they found that the Baptists in this area met with other denominations under a brush arbor at Ash Springs. In the early 1870s, Baptists moved to town and built a church near the Bray Hotel, as the Brays were “big” Baptist and were relatives to the first pastor, Wilfred Farrell, who was the great-great grandfather of church members Thomas Richardson, Carol Greer and Ann Newell. This church was located on property just south of where FBC is located now. In 1972, the deed was recorded as Hallsville Baptist Church.
Not long after that, the church moved across the railroad tracks and was built a one room building with a pot-bellied stove. It was near Cullen Pond, which was used for baptisms. Oscar Farrell, son of Wilfred, was pastor. This church burned in 1895 and was rebuilt on the same location and used until 1912. Land was purchased, and a white framed Gothic-style building was built at the corner of what is now FM 450 and Pine Street. Reverend Drury was a part-time pastor. In 1933, the first regular deacons meeting was held, and the topic was the repeal of the 18th Amendment.
W.D. Peterson became pastor in 1947. Later, three classrooms were added to the church, and in the late 1940s the first baptistry was built. The Jones home just north of the church was purchased in 1958 and used for children and youth classrooms. After 40 years, the Gothic-styled church building was demolished and a new brick church was built on the same site. Brother George English became pastor in 1967. In 1970, FBC celebrated its 100th anniversary and the church became debt-free. In 1977, the name was changed to First Baptist Church of Hallsville. Reverend John Taylor became the pastor in May of 1979 and was there until he retired in 1997. The Activity and Educational Building was completed in 1977 by church members and led by Butch Schattel. It was located on Church Street. In the early 1980, attendance was at capacity and a new sanctuary was completed in September 1984 on the same site as the previous building. In 1988, the current Fillin’ Station was purchased for adult and youth departments. In 1992, the church purchased the property across the street where the Methodist Church had burned in 1990 and the Cullen Building. The Cullen Building became the Hallsville Outreach Center.
David Massey became pastor in 1997 and served until 2013, when he died. The former activity building burned in 2005, and the church moved into the beautiful new Children’s Ministry Center in September 2008. Monty Pierce became pastor in March of 2014. Pastor Mark Moore became pastor in September 2019.
In 2018, a beautiful prayer garden was added north of the church building and was designed and planted by church members Colton Clark and Early McWhorter. In 2021, an indoor playground was added to the Children’s Ministry Center and a new church sign was donated by former member Kay and Charles Metz, in memory of her grandparents, C.F. and Margaret Haywood, and her mother, Ethelyn Hickey Moore, all of whom were active in many areas of the church and its growth through the years.
The church is blessed with a great staff who are passionate about reaching the lost and making disciples. God has blessed First Baptist Church in so many ways, but its work has only begun. God can use this church as a light house for the people in the greater Hallsville community and beyond.