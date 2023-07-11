Former Marshallite Rev. Frederick Pryor Sr. is scheduled to be ordained to the esteemed position of Bishop on Aug. 6 at Saint Anthony Missionary Baptist Church in Houston.
The Honorable Bishop James Warren and the Honorable Bishop Matthew A. Jones will officiate the ordination service. The Rev. Pryor is currently the senior pastor of New Zion Gospel Community Church in Austin, under the fellowship ministry of The Restoration Of Christ’s Kingdom (The Rock).
Pryor is a 1980 graduate of Marshall High School. He graduated from Wiley College in 1990 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. He started the New Zion Gospel Community Church in 2006. He was employed by Progressive Insurance while being a full time minister when he sustained injuries from a major car accident in 2007. This blessing in disguise enabled him to dedicate 100 percent of his professional efforts to the ministry. He attributes the following to his success in ministry:
• Bishop Jacob Taylor Sr. (deceased): He was the minister of True Gospel Pentecostal Church in Dallas. He planted the word of God in him in the fifth grade.
• Apostle Lobias Murray (deceased): He was the minister of the Full Gospel Holy Temple Church in Dallas. He learned the power of the scriptures, the meaning of holiness and that you can do anything with Jesus Christ as your Lord and savior.
• Bishop Larry B. Kiel: He is the minister of the Full Gospel Holy Temple in Marshall. He and his wife taught him the importance of character, the anointing of God, the proper way to shepherd church members, and to keep fasting days to enable the hearing of God’s voice.
The Rev. Pryor is the son of the late Deacon William Pryor and the late Gertha Mae Pryor. He is the step son of Thelma Pryor. As a child, his father took him to help clean five church buildings weekly which gave him a love and respect for the Lord’s house. His mother was his heart and foundation. She was relentless in teaching him lessons on good character with a requirement that he constantly display those characteristics. His step mother taught him how to study the Bible, to study the Bible daily, and to listen attentively during worship. She continues to impart wisdom and love on him.
Pryor has been married to La’Conga Vanessa Pryor for 32 years. They are blessed with four children: Rashard Bryant, Destiny Dickerson, Turquoise Pryor and Frederick Pryor II.
Pryor attributes his success in life and in ministry to the following childhood and adulthood Marshallite mentors:
• Fred E. Lewis (deceased): He was the principal of Dogan Elementary School. He molded him into the Christan man and leader he is today. He is still referenced as “Fred Lewis’ boy.”
• Price T. Young (deceased): He was the principal of Price T. Young Junior High School. He and Lewis worked together in sowing into him. They spent countless hours in his office discussing life.
• Laurie Williams: She was a teacher at Dogan Elementary School. She expected nothing but the best of him and taught him how to be a public speaker in the presence of his classmates.
• Nellie Johnson (deceased): She was a teacher at Dogan Elementary School. His family was poor. She taught him he was just as good as the other kids who seemingly had everything.
• Mr. and Mrs. William Reed (deceased): Mr. Reed was a coach and teacher at Pemberton High School. Mrs. Omadel Reed was a teacher at Holy Spirit Catholic School. Both made sure his homework was done. Mrs. Reed would give him Readers Digest books to read every week, and she made sure he read them all. They offered to pay his tuition to attend Holy Spirit Catholic School, however, he declined because they did not offer sports.
The Rev. Pryor expresses appreciation to all those who took the time to sow into him. He offers a heartfelt invitation for all current and former Marshallites to attend the ordination service.