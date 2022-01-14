JEFFERSON — The Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library are getting into the swing of things during the start of the new year as they gear up to host their annual golf tournament fundraiser event.
The Friends are calling all golfers to play in the annual golf tournament fundraiser set for 11:30 a.m. on March 26 at Wood Hollow Golf Course, located at 5121 McCann Road in Longview.
The annual tournament, which is $75 per player, benefits library programs, including guest author presentations and the children’s program.
The $75 per player cost includes 18-hole green fee, the golf cart and lunch at noon for participants. Tee-off will begin at 1 p.m. and check-in will also begin at 11:30 a.m. on March 26.
Prizes will be awarded to the first place team, the golfer with the longest drive and the golfer with the closest drive to the pin. Mulligans will be allowed at a cost of two for $20 and raffle prize drawings.
To sign up for the annual golf tournament, contact Debbie Brewer from 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday at 301 W. Lafayette St. in Jefferson, or by calling Brewer at (903) 665-8911.
For more information, follow the event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/210983157912865