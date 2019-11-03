Maya Onofre, member of Girl Scout Troop 7143, has earned her Bronze Award, which is the highest award a Junior Girl Scout can earn. Maya spent part of her summer volunteering at the Mission Marshall food pantry.
She noticed that the reused plastic bags were not very durable. Some of the customers that come to the food pantry come by bicycle or walk. These people, in particular, kept having the plastic bags tear and their food would fall out.
Maya collected feed sacks from dog food, cat food, horse feed, bird feed, and chicken feed. She cut and sewed the bags to make durable tote bags.
Now the customers at Mission Marshall will be able to get their groceries home without the bags tearing.