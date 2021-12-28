When most 12-year-olds dream of Christmas, they think about all of the presents waiting for them under the tree Christmas day. But when local Girl Scout Malajah Mitchell dreams of Christmas, she dreams of giving back to those in need.
That’s why this year Mitchell worked during her holiday break to create 35 Christmas dinner food boxes that Marshall Troop 7143 distributed through Martha’s Kitchen to community members this Thursday for the holiday weekend.
“The projects are all very community service oriented, and they really encourage the girls to identify a problem in their community and work to find a solution,” said Troop Leader Juli Jameson, who runs Troop 7143.
Mitchell said that she was able to identify a need in her community, with many people struggling this year to afford the luxury of a full Christmas dinner.
Though the idea only came to her about a month ago, Jameson said that Mitchell was determined to get the project off the ground this year and help the community this holiday season.
“It goes for credit towards her Silver Award, which is community service based award, but it also has a component where the project must be repeatable and be set up to make a lasting change in the community,” Jameson said.
Mitchell was able to collect donations from a number of local organizations, as well as work with local businesses such as Walmart, Lowe’s and Super One to secure discounts on food and other supplies to make the event a success.
The donation drive even overcame its original goal of collecting enough supplies for 25 boxes, adding an additional 10 before the project was done.
“It teaches them so much about businesses and financial management. These skills translate so well for these girls into every project that they work on,” Jameson said.
Each box this year contained a frozen chicken, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and rolls for the community members to take home and enjoy with their families.
The troop worked to put the boxes together and distribute them personally to community members as they stopped by Martha’s Kitchen at Trinity Episcopal Church on Thursday this week.
Jameson said that the girls have also already made plans for next year’s donation, with a much larger goal of 250 boxes set and the hope of distributing them at two separate locations.
“It really is amazing what these girls can do when they get the idea,” Jameson said.