The 11th Annual Mickey Melton Memorial Golf Tournament is set Monday, April 11 and will benefit the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center.
The golf tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 11 at the Pinecrest Country Club in Longview. The tournament was created in memory of community leader Mickey Melton and benefits two local nonprofit organizations serving East Texas youth: Camp Gilmont (www.gilmont.org) and The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center (www.themartinhousecac.org).
Martin House helps Gregg, Harrison and Marion County children who are under 18 who are suspected victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes.
The tournament is a 2-person scramble for men and women of all skill levels. The player fee is $175 per person, and that includes lunch, golf, cart, snacks and drinks, entry into contests, and door prize drawings. All golfers are also entered into the grand door prize drawing for a Traeger pellet grill donated by R&K Distributors. Hole sponsorships are available for $350.
Patterson Nissan in Longview is donating a new car to a lucky golfer who hits a hole-in-one on Pinecrest’s first hole. Kurig/Dr. Pepper, Lone Star Vending, KYKX, Jack FM, The Ranch and other major sponsors have contributed to the success of the tournament through their generous support.
For more information, to donate or register for the Mickey Melton Memorial Golf Tournament, visit www.mickeymelton.com.