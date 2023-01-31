The Marshall Public Library has a new check-out option for the community with the opening of a free seed library, which is housed within the library building.
Children’s programming librarian Felicia Maden, along with the Green Thumbs Up Garden Club, worked to create the new seed library in Marshall.
The goal of the library is to offer free seeds for community members to plant in their gardens, as well as the donation and trade of seeds from community residents at the library.
“We know that other local library branches, like Kilgore and Tyler, have their own seed library, and we thought it was time for us to have one as well,” Maden said.
During the grand opening Saturday, Mel Sexson with the Green Thumbs Up Garden Club discussed pollinators with community members present for the event.
The presentation centered around different pollinators that can be found in and around your garden, and how to plant certain plants, colors and smells that attract them.
Sexson also urged community members to avoid pesticides that would harm pollinators, as well as consider providing water and shelter to help pollinator population’s boom.
“Pollinators are essential to all of our gardens, so the more we can do for them the better it is for all of us,” Sexson said.
After the presentation, the library and the garden club gave away a number of garden-related door prizes before finally cutting the ribbon, officially opening the new seed library to the public.
Community members are welcome to come by the Marshall Public Library any time during regular business hours to pick out seeds from the new library.
Sexson also invited the community to join the garden club on the second Thursday of each month for the groups meetings, held at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center at 1 p.m.