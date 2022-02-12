The honored guests to Friday’s annual Night to Shine Marshall shine-thru event at Immanuel Baptist Church glowed on the red carpet with their bright smiles.
The Tim Tebow Foundation-sponsored event at Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall on Friday makes the fourth year in a row for the Night to Shine Marshall event, and this year’s event featured celebrity guest, country singer and philanthropist Neal McCoy.
As each honored guest arrived to the prom-like event, they took photos on the red carpet and they were next introduced to McCoy, who posed for photos and signed autographs.
Upon arrival, each guest was greeted by name from dozens of volunteers, as well as East Texas Baptist University and Marshall High School athletes, cheerleaders and mascots.
KMHT 103.9 broadcast the event live and interviewed each honored guest during their walk on the red carpet.
This year’s event was a drive through, or “Shine Thru” event, that allowed guests to drive through the red carpet welcome as they arrived at the church.
Organizers hope to move the event back inside at its original location, the Marshall Convention Center, next year.
“For many, this is their most important night of the year,” organizer Patti Brady said previously.
Several celebrity guests made appearances Friday, along with Tim Tebow and Grace Strobel.
Each participant on Friday was named the 2022 Night to Shine king and queen of the year.
Night to Shine is a global event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation that partners with local churches and nonprofits to host a prom event, which is geared for students and adults with special needs and disabilities.