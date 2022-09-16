H.B. Pemberton Senior High School's last graduates gather for reunion

Earlier this summer, the last graduating class of Marshall’s H. B. Pemberton Senior High School celebrated their 50th-52nd Class Reunion. It was delayed two years due to the pandemic.
At a class planning meeting, it was suggested by classmate Belinda Aaron Black to do a salute to our mascot — the Panther. Committee members spearheaded by husband and wife classmates George and Deborah Shaw Johnson, their children and other classmates erected an African Hut surrounded by different animals as the backdrop to take photos. Inside the hut were our pictures as freshmen and as seniors. The event was catered by Ms. Sheila Frierson and her assistants and was held at the Marshall Convention Center for three days. We were greeted by a team of former Pemberton students and friends who gave us bags containing our T-shirts and other memorabilia. We wore our African attire on Friday night and our T-shirts on Saturday morning for pictures in front of the Old Pemberton building, which is now a part of Wiley College. Afterwards, we met in the Pemberton Heritage Center that houses information and pictures from several classes. A class meeting was held there also.
Saturday evening was our fabulous Celebratory Banquet, and it was a time of celebrations. Elizabeth Neugent Dunn suggested a red carpet affair that was rolled out for our classmates as we were honored and celebrated in the Hall of Fame for distinguished services over the last 52 years. Certificates were given and individual pictures were taken. This event was conducted by classmates Linda Walker, George Johnson and Donald Marshall.
Elizabeth Neugent Dunn delivered the eloquent reunion address, inspiring us with chords of memory and bonds that can never ever be broken. On Sunday morning, we assembled for our highly anointed Sunday worship services, being uplifted with a message and communion by our classmate Pastor Dailey Jackson and a song by Brenda Lovely Russell. Candles were ignited in memory of our classmates who have gone on before us and are forever loved. Derrick Knighten honored veterans and first responders for their service to our community and country. There were many recipients, men as well as women.
Two special guests in attendance were former teachers Mrs. Teresa Frazier Hudson and husband Phillip, and Mrs. Helen Raven Fisher and husband Carlton.
A special highlight of the reunion was seeing our classmate Sandra Copeland’s son Andric maneuver her in her wheelchair for the different events. He flew in from Atlanta to make sure his mom had a good time. He is to be commended because there were some very challenging places.
Marilyn Richardson had been our secretary for 50 years and Oscar Wilson had been our class president. They did a wonderful time planning and presiding over these offices and functions for such a long time. Our new class secretary is Retired Col. Verdell Marsh, and our new class president is Derrick Knighten.
Photographers for the event were Vincent Warren and Howard Swann. Music was provided by Mr. Bruce Jackson.
Finally, lavender and gold balloons were released from the Convention Center on Sunday afternoon paying tribute to our Triumphant Panthers as we departed this epic reunion.